Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Trading Down 1.3%

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 24,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 116,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

The company has a current ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55.

In related news, Director Louis Cusimano acquired 15,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $50,002.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Phipps acquired 46,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $150,002.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Orbsat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orbsat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Orbsat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orbsat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT)

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

