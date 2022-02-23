Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 44,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 51,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 225.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 2,033.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 41.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orgenesis during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.

