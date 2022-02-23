Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $183.88 million and $1.27 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00043051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.45 or 0.06911020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,296.84 or 0.99966908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00046661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00049462 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 184,282,905 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.