Origin Sport Market Capitalization Tops $1.13 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $37,538.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00069052 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016394 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.