Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $16.00. The stock traded as low as $16.07 and last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 1356631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.
OEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.
In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $974.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.74.
Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (NYSE:OEC)
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
