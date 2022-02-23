Orion Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $130.87 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.18 or 0.00008588 BTC on popular exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $130.87 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00036126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00110308 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

ORN is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,205,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

