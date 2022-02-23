Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,122,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,789 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.48% of Orla Mining worth $20,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 317,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. 26.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLA opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $926.02 million and a P/E ratio of -34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

