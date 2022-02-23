Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Price Target Lowered to 900.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from 1,000.00 to 900.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

DNNGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 720.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 760.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $793.33.

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.50. 82,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,102. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.73.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

