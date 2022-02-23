OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $78.17

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.17 and last traded at $78.22, with a volume of 2553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.37.

OSIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,693,956. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 154,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

