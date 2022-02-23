Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06). Approximately 140,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 121,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.07).

The company has a market cap of £1.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.76.

About Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI)

Osirium Technologies PLC develops and sells cyber security software products in the United Kingdom. Its products include Privileged Access Security, a solution that controls and protects access to customers' shared applications, services, and devices; Privileged Access Management, a solution to minimize the risk of security breaches by controlling, securing, and auditing the vital assets in privileged accounts; Privileged Process Automation, a solution that free up specialist skills and boost security by automating essential IT and business processes; and Privileged Endpoint Management, a solution to protect critical desktop applications by removing potentially risky local admin rights.

