Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.22. Overstock.com reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSTK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

OSTK stock traded up $8.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.83. 675,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,496. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.93.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,963,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after purchasing an additional 172,843 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

