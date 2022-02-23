Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OSTK stock traded up $7.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.13. The company had a trading volume of 485,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,496. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $111.28.

In other news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

OSTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

