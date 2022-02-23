Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $36.48, but opened at $38.30. Owens & Minor shares last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 22,314 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.31.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

