Oxus Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period To End on March 2nd (NASDAQ:OXUSU)

Oxus Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:OXUSU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oxus Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 3rd. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:OXUSU opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.33. Oxus Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXUSU. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,054,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,629,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $874,000.

