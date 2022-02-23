Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Gap Down to $17.54

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.54, but opened at $16.82. Ozon shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 6,213 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently commented on OZON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.97.
Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)
Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.
