P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Rating Increased to Buy at Fearnley Fonds

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a 700.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of P/F Bakkafrost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS:BKFKF opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. P/F Bakkafrost has a 52 week low of $59.50 and a 52 week high of $92.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.19.

Bakkafrost P/F engages production and sale of a wide range of salmon products. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Value Added Products (VAP); and Fishmeal, Oil and Feed (FOF). The Farming segment involves in the breeding and on-growing of salmon as well as the harvesting, sales, and distribution of salmon.

