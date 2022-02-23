Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) Trading Down 1%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.30 and last traded at $33.51. Approximately 16,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 17,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $35.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.99% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

