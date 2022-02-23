Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,627 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $56,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 157,566.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78.

