Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.52% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $20,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $340,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,644,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,162,000 after purchasing an additional 50,160 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 393,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $7,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PPBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

