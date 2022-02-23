Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.96

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 4690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PTVE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.