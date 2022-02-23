PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of PacWest Bancorp worth $15,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 16.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,004,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 91.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 32,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of PACW stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

