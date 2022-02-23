Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $2,068,956.54 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PLTR traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. 92,909,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,044,391. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,221,000 after buying an additional 2,213,503 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Finally, Sozo Ventures GP I L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

