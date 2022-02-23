Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Lowered to $510.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $530.00 to $510.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.45.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $19.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $495.39. 59,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,536. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $572.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $519.66 and its 200-day moving average is $495.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

