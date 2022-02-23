Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $670.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PANW. Mizuho increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.45.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $19.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $495.39. The stock had a trading volume of 59,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,536. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $572.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $519.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,305.6% during the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.