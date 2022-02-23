Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $620.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $600.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.39% from the stock’s previous close.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.61.

PANW stock opened at $475.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $519.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.76. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of -90.23 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,621,550 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 96,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,445 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $111,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

