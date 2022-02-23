Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) Trading Down 5.8%

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.73. 2,847,570 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 617% from the average session volume of 397,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PALT. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Paltalk in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paltalk from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Paltalk alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of -0.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paltalk during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Paltalk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Paltalk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paltalk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

About Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT)

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paltalk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paltalk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.