Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,389.13

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,389.13 ($18.89) and traded as low as GBX 303 ($4.12). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 304.50 ($4.14), with a volume of 558,927 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 324.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,389.13. The company has a current ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 22.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54.
About Pantheon International (LON:PIN)
