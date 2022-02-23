Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,389.13

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,389.13 ($18.89) and traded as low as GBX 303 ($4.12). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 304.50 ($4.14), with a volume of 558,927 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 324.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,389.13. The company has a current ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 22.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54.

Get Pantheon International alerts:

About Pantheon International (LON:PIN)

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.