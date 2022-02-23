Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells 59,816 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $891,856.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $832,903.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,932 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $772,748.16.

On Monday, February 14th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 61,100 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $896,337.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,749 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $453,855.24.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,442 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $599,251.32.

On Monday, February 7th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,340 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $382,983.60.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,047 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $432,075.86.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 52,040 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $770,192.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,709 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $789,851.52.

On Monday, January 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,872 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $896,866.88.

Shares of PARR stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $885.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter worth $184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Par Pacific by 11.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

