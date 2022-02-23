Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.26 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) will post $7.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Paramount Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.59 billion. Paramount Global reported sales of $7.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paramount Global will report full year sales of $29.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $30.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $30.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.23 billion to $31.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paramount Global.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $101.97.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

