Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $184.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Paramount Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.910-$0.970 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.91-0.97 EPS.
Shares of PGRE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 48,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -55.88, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.33. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -164.71%.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.
About Paramount Group (Get Rating)
Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Group (PGRE)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.