Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $184.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Paramount Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.910-$0.970 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.91-0.97 EPS.

Shares of PGRE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 48,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -55.88, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.33. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -164.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 885.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 441,003 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 161,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 47,372 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 60.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 56,136 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

