Pareto Securities Downgrades Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) to Hold

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NHYDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 77.00 to 80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.79. 156,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,515. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.54. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.