Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.37% of Park National worth $46,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Park National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Park National by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Park National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Park National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Park National by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $131.55 on Wednesday. Park National Co. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $145.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). Park National had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $115.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

