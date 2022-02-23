Park National Corp OH Acquires 16,868 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 880,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in CSX were worth $33,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 332.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,990,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062,498 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 189.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,608,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $564,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 138.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,228,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250,704 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.8% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 265.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,496,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.60. 401,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,890,070. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens cut their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

