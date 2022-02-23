Park National Corp OH Acquires 8,104 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.41. The stock had a trading volume of 21,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,563. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $67.32 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,935,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,789,381. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

