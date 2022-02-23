Park National Corp OH Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2,721.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,680 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $84.59. 210,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,960,259. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.25 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $153.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.14.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

