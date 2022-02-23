Park National Corp OH Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.1% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,883,000 after buying an additional 426,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after buying an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,658,000 after buying an additional 738,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,759,000 after buying an additional 132,087 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.71. The stock had a trading volume of 108,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,016. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

