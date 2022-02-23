Park National Corp OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $14,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 31.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 447.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $34,950,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 587.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,166,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,348,000 after purchasing an additional 997,128 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,597 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

SLB traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $39.77. The company had a trading volume of 279,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,330,705. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

Schlumberger Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.