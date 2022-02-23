Park National Corp OH Has $16.07 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,727 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,236 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 577.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,551 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.58.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $64.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,048. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.