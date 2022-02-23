Park National Corp OH Has $9.09 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.37. 266,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,350,196. The company has a market cap of $192.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average is $78.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.