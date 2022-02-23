Park National Corp OH Purchases 15,597 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.1% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $53,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,078,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 45,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 106.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 37,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.49. The stock had a trading volume of 254,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,675,754. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.97. The company has a market capitalization of $268.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

