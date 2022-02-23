Park National Corp OH Raises Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $21,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $214,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,963,776 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.13. 154,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000,496. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

