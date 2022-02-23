Park National Corp OH Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 106,397 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.2% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $30,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.32. 158,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,548,849. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.58 and its 200-day moving average is $83.77. The company has a market cap of $143.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.08%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 96,903 shares worth $8,470,538. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.