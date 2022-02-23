Park National Corp OH Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,833,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,344 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,158,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $345,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 429,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,341,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.22. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $225.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.