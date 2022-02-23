Park National Corp OH Sells 108,434 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108,434 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,660,000 after buying an additional 2,238,750 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after buying an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,805,000 after buying an additional 1,982,935 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $23.59. 658,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,798,879. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $168.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

