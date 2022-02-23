Park National Corp OH Sells 11,595 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,595 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $76.71. 589,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,544,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.83. The firm has a market cap of $324.76 billion, a PE ratio of -55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

