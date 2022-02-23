Park National Corp OH Sells 1,545 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $24,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $19,975,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,548,875 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,919,573,000 after purchasing an additional 50,679 shares during the period. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.7% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,685,984. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $550.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,101. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

