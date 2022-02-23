Park National Corp OH Sells 3,053 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $311.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,388. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $325.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.