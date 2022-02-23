Park National Corp OH Sells 3,562 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,418 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.7% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $43,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in NIKE by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,301,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $201,087,000 after purchasing an additional 45,576 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $3,958,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.01. 155,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,252,591. The firm has a market cap of $219.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

