Park National Corp OH Sells 4,012 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.7% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $42,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.32. The stock had a trading volume of 46,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,103. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $244.44 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.