Particl (PART) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.68 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, Particl has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $20.68 million and approximately $9,582.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00004864 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011150 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008598 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00329685 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,936,891 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars.

